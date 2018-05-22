“It’s A Disgrace!” Iain Dale Demands Permanent Memorial For Lee Rigby

22 May 2018, 18:43

It’s five years since Fusilier Lee Rigby was brutally murdered outside the Woolwich Barracks and Iain Dale says it’s an absolute disgrace that there is no fixed memorial for him.

The LBC presenter issued the passionate plea after recalling how the news broke back in 2013.

Iain believes a memorial should be placed close to where he was murdered.

“It is an absolute disgrace, an absolute disgrace that there is no solid, fixed memorial to Lee Rigby,” Iain said.

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC

“It ought to be up to the local council to make sure that that happens and I don't understand why it hasn't happened.

“And I think we should keep up the pressure on that because I think everyone who remembers that day everyone, remembers probably where they were when they heard that news I think would support such a move so let's hope that that can actually happen.”

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader