“It’s A Disgrace!” Iain Dale Demands Permanent Memorial For Lee Rigby

It’s five years since Fusilier Lee Rigby was brutally murdered outside the Woolwich Barracks and Iain Dale says it’s an absolute disgrace that there is no fixed memorial for him.

The LBC presenter issued the passionate plea after recalling how the news broke back in 2013.

Iain believes a memorial should be placed close to where he was murdered.

“It is an absolute disgrace, an absolute disgrace that there is no solid, fixed memorial to Lee Rigby,” Iain said.

Picture: LBC

“It ought to be up to the local council to make sure that that happens and I don't understand why it hasn't happened.

“And I think we should keep up the pressure on that because I think everyone who remembers that day everyone, remembers probably where they were when they heard that news I think would support such a move so let's hope that that can actually happen.”