Iain Dale's EU Election Debate: 16th May 2019 - Watch In Full

16 May 2019, 15:41 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 21:00

Iain Dale hosts an EU Election debate on LBC, and you can watch it here from 7:30pm.

Four representatives from main parties will debate the big issues ahead of the election on May 23rd.

Joining Iain tonight are:

-Labour MEP Seb Dance

-Conservative MP Paul Scully

-Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael MP

-Brexit Party Lance Foreman

Get involved by calling 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC or text 84850.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Amazon to swallow slice of Deliveroo in £450m fundraising ‎

Chuka Umunna is the Change UK party spokesperson.

Change UK Reveals The Reason They Aren't Called "The Remain Party"

Politics

Hundreds of parents protested outside Parkfield Community school.

Pupils Being "Conditioned" To Accept Same-Sex Relationships

'Uncovering the dirty secrets of the place I call home'

British teachers jailed in Oman for 'stealing dogs' but claim they were trying to 'rescue' them
Change-UK were hosting a remain rally in Bath.

The Moment A Change UK Supporter Admits He Voted To Leave