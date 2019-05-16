Iain Dale's EU Election Debate: 16th May 2019 - Watch In Full
16 May 2019, 15:41 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 21:00
Iain Dale hosts an EU Election debate on LBC, and you can watch it here from 7:30pm.
Four representatives from main parties will debate the big issues ahead of the election on May 23rd.
Joining Iain tonight are:
-Labour MEP Seb Dance
-Conservative MP Paul Scully
-Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Alistair Carmichael MP
-Brexit Party Lance Foreman
Get involved by calling 0345 60 60 973.
Tweet @LBC or text 84850.