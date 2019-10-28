Iain Dale Explosively Rows With Labour MP Over The Competency Of Student Voters

Iain Dale furiously rows with Labour MP Andy McDonald over the MP's views about the 12th December general election defeat.

Iain Dale took on Labour MP and Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Andy McDonald in a fiery call over Johnson's defeated plans for a 12 December general election.

The MP specifically irked Iain when insisting the general election should be moved forward in order to accommodate for students voting in their university town.

Iain maintained that university students have four weeks to register to vote in their home towns, which descended in a fiery debate.

