Iain Dale Gets Tough With Tory Rebel Dominic Grieve Over Brexit

A leading Remain MP came under fire from Iain Dale after rebel MPs inflicted another Brexit defeat on the Prime Minister.

Dominic Grieve was one of 20 Tory MPs who backed a cross-party amendment intended to limit ministers’ tax rising powers in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn described it as an “important step” towards preventing Britain exiting the EU without an agreement.

Dominic Grieve came under fire from Iain Dale after rebelling against the government. Picture: LBC

Downing Street said it was an “inconvenience” but it wouldn’t prevent the government collecting taxes.

It’s not the first time former attorney general Mr Grieve has rebelled against the government over Brexit.

And in an LBC grilling, Iain told him: “Let’s cut to the chase, there is no form of Brexit you would ever support”.

“At the end of the day, if people want to leave on the Prime Minister’s terms and vote for it - whether or not I’m prepared to support it is irrelevant,” Mr Grieve replied.

MPs will continue to debate Theresa May's Brexit deal before a crunch vote next Tuesday.

Watch the clash above.