Iain Dale Grills Conservative Chairman Over Tory Islamophobia

24 April 2019, 07:40 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 07:51

Iain Dale gave Conservative Chairman Brandon Lewis a torrid time as he grilled him over why the party has let councillors suspended over Islamophobia back into the party.

It was reported that the Tories suspended 15 councillors over comments on Islam made on social media, but that they were quietly readmitted to the party.

After a caller asked when the party were going to admit they've got a problem with Islamophobia, Iain questioned Mr Lewis on why they had let the guilty councillors back in.

Iain told him: "The suspicion is that you only react to these things when the media point them out to you."

Iain Dale grilled Brandon Lewis
Iain Dale grilled Brandon Lewis. Picture: LBC

Mr Lewis insisted: "We will deal with these situations. If we find something that is inappropriate, if we find something that's offensive or abusive, we will deal with it."

Iain then pointed out: "But then you let them in again quietly. 15 suspended councillors were suspended last month."

The Conservative chairman claimed the numbers weren't accurate, but he admitted: "We have reinstated some councillors, not 15, but some councillors who where originally, whether it was years ago or recently, been suspended for Muslim hate crime."

Iain then asked him: "Why would you want any of them back in the party? What kind of message do you think that sends out?

"It's not a good look, is it?"

It was an uncomfortable moment in the full interview - watch the whole thing below.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Jess Phillips took calls from LBC listeners on Wednesday

Jess Phillips Reveals She's Had A Panic Room Installed After Barrage Of Abuse
James O'Brien made the confession to Caroline Criado-Perez

James O'Brien Admits His Shame Over Sexism In Interview With Caroline Criado-Perez
An axe hidden in Grantham Road SW9.

Police Fight Back Against Knife Crime With Weapon Sweeps

Jess Phillips

Labour MP Jess Phillips Takes Your Calls: Watch In Full

Nick Ferrari spoke to Ann Widdecombe

Nigel Farage's Achievement For Brexit Is Greater Than Margaret Thatcher: Ann Widdecombe

Tory MP Johnny Mercer: Colleagues leading smear campaign against me