Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates - Matt Hancock - LBC

The candidates for the Conservative Party leadership will each go head-to-head with Iain Dale and LBC’s listeners in a series of one-hour programmes.

Tonight Tory leadership hopeful Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and MP for West Suffolk, will take your calls from 9pm.

Mr Hancock will face a 30-minute grilling from Iain, followed by half an hour of questions from LBC listeners.

Get involved in today's debate by calling the studio on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC, or email here.

Find out who is next here.