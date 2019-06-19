Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates - Michael Gove

19 June 2019, 16:26

The candidates for the Conservative Party leadership are each going head-to-head with Iain Dale and LBC’s listeners in a series of one-hour programmes.

Tonight Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and MP for Surrey Heath will take your calls from 9pm.

Mr Gove will face a 30-minute grilling from Iain, followed by half an hour of questions from LBC listeners.

Get involved in today's debate by calling the studio on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC, or email here.

Find out who is still in the running to be the next Prime Minister here.

