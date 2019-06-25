Watch Now: Iain Dale Interviews The Lib Dem Leadership Candidates - Ed Davey

25 June 2019, 16:31 | Updated: 25 June 2019, 20:07

As the Liberal Democrat leadership contest gets underway, Iain Dale interviews the candidates.

The Conservative Party are not the only Westminster group going through a leadership contest.

With Sir Vince Cable announcing he is set to stand down, the contest to be the next Liberal Democrat leader is underway.

Tonight Iain Dale will interview leadership hopeful Ed Davey.

Get involved in today's debate by calling Ed on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850 or tweet @LBC.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage looked amused during the call

Nigel Farage Gives His Reaction To Boris And His Photo Comments

'It was a fun life': YouTube star Etika found dead after final video
The Nigel Farage Show only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch In Full

Male contraceptive gel: UK man among first in world to take part in trials