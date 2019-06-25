Watch Now: Iain Dale Interviews The Lib Dem Leadership Candidates - Ed Davey

As the Liberal Democrat leadership contest gets underway, Iain Dale interviews the candidates.

The Conservative Party are not the only Westminster group going through a leadership contest.

With Sir Vince Cable announcing he is set to stand down, the contest to be the next Liberal Democrat leader is underway.

Tonight Iain Dale will interview leadership hopeful Ed Davey.

