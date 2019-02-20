Iain Dale Skewers Labour Defector MP As She Rejects By-Election Calls

20 February 2019, 20:54

Newly independent MP Angela Smith came under fire from Iain Dale as she rejected calls for a by-election in her constituency.

Ms Smith is one of eight MPs who have quit the Labour Party since the start of the week.

They’ve joined forces with three now ex-Conservatives under the Independent Group umbrella in Parliament.

“My voters - I’ve represented them for 14 years,” the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge said during Wednesday’s edition of Cross Question.

Angela Smith came under fire from Iain Dale during Cross Question
Angela Smith came under fire from Iain Dale during Cross Question. Picture: LBC

“My voters know what I stand for… there’s a big job to be getting on with and that’s sorting Brexit.

“Running by-elections at a time like this I think would be irresponsible”.

Iain hit back: “So you are arguing for a national people’s vote, a second referendum, yet you refuse to give your constituents a people’s vote in their constituency?”

Ms Smith replied: “Well I think it’s two different things, Iain”.

To which the LBC presenter responded: “Well that’s convenient”.

Watch what happened next above...

