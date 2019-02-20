Iain Dale Skewers Labour Defector MP As She Rejects By-Election Calls
Newly independent MP Angela Smith came under fire from Iain Dale as she rejected calls for a by-election in her constituency.
Ms Smith is one of eight MPs who have quit the Labour Party since the start of the week.
They’ve joined forces with three now ex-Conservatives under the Independent Group umbrella in Parliament.
“My voters - I’ve represented them for 14 years,” the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge said during Wednesday’s edition of Cross Question.
“My voters know what I stand for… there’s a big job to be getting on with and that’s sorting Brexit.
“Running by-elections at a time like this I think would be irresponsible”.
Iain hit back: “So you are arguing for a national people’s vote, a second referendum, yet you refuse to give your constituents a people’s vote in their constituency?”
Ms Smith replied: “Well I think it’s two different things, Iain”.
To which the LBC presenter responded: “Well that’s convenient”.
