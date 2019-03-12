Iain Dale Slams Brexiteer MPs Who Voted Against Theresa May’s Deal
12 March 2019, 20:13 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 20:29
Iain Dale slammed Brexiteer MPs who voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal tonight.
Broadcasting from College Green, he told the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg: "Well done, you've blown Brexit".
The Prime Minister suffered the third biggest defeat of a government ever as MPs rejected her Withdrawal Agreement for a second time.
391 voted against the deal to 242 - a majority of 149.
If the Commons declines to approve a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, a vote on extending Article 50 will take place on Thursday.
Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's deal was now "dead".
