Iain Dale Slams Brexiteer MPs Who Voted Against Theresa May’s Deal

Iain Dale slammed Brexiteer MPs who voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal tonight.

Broadcasting from College Green, he told the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg: "Well done, you've blown Brexit".

The Prime Minister suffered the third biggest defeat of a government ever as MPs rejected her Withdrawal Agreement for a second time.

Iain Dale took aim at Brexiteers who voted against Theresa May's deal. Picture: LBC/PA

391 voted against the deal to 242 - a majority of 149.

If the Commons declines to approve a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, a vote on extending Article 50 will take place on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's deal was now "dead".

