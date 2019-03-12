Iain Dale Slams Brexiteer MPs Who Voted Against Theresa May’s Deal

12 March 2019, 20:13 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 20:29

Iain Dale slammed Brexiteer MPs who voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal tonight.

Broadcasting from College Green, he told the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg: "Well done, you've blown Brexit".

The Prime Minister suffered the third biggest defeat of a government ever as MPs rejected her Withdrawal Agreement for a second time.

Iain Dale took aim at Brexiteers who voted against Theresa May's deal
Iain Dale took aim at Brexiteers who voted against Theresa May's deal. Picture: LBC/PA

391 voted against the deal to 242 - a majority of 149.

If the Commons declines to approve a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, a vote on extending Article 50 will take place on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn said the PM's deal was now "dead".

Follow LBC for the latest Brexit updates.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader