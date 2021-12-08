Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

8 December 2021, 21:29 | Updated: 8 December 2021, 21:33

By Megan Hinton

Iain Dale has accused the Prime Minister of "throwing a dead cat" on the table, after holding a press conference to "divert" attention away from allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party.

Leaked footage showing No10 staff laughing about a party in December 2020 has sparked enormous anger after repeated denials one took place – and continued insistence that the Covid rules were followed.

Iain Dale said the Prime Minister has "thrown Allegra Stratton under a bus" at PMQs.

Mrs Stratton today tearfully resigned as an adviser after the footage emerged of her joking about the party with senior aides.

Talking about political events today, he continued: "Then what do you know, we found out later this afternoon there is what Lynton Crosby would call a dead cat thrown on the table, i.e oh we don't want to talk about this any more.

"Let's talk about the dead cat because we don't see a dead cat on the table very often.

Read more: 'Fuming' Tories lash out at PM's 'pathetic' response to Christmas party video

Read more: PM issues grovelling apology as he’s accused of 'taking public for fools'

"Well the dead cat on the table of course was the press conference that the Prime Minister held at 6 O'clock."

During the conference the Prime Minister announced the Government's 'plan B' for tackling the spread of coronavirus this winter.

New measures are set to come into force including mandatory face coverings in indoor settings, work from home guidance and Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

Iain Dale

Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

Exclusive
Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP.

Boris Johnson is 'the best campaigner of our generation', says Tory MP

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch again

Exclusive
Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Watch again: Insulate Britain leader Liam Norton takes your calls

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/11 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Boris Johnson is 'one of the world's great communicators', says Dame Andrea Leadsom

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Iain Dale tears into Boris Johnson's 'complete shambles' of a CBI speech

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Health Secretary has issued a warning about the new Covid variant

Health Sec warns Omicron cases could exceed one million by end of December
Bereaved families have shared their thoughts about the Downing Street Christmas party

'It cannot be let go': Families share stories of loss while No10 'partied'
Figures reveal how many people died on the day of the Downing Street Christmas party

Revealed: Shocking Covid figures from day of Downing Street 'Christmas party'
Boris Johnson has denied that he has introduced Plan B to "distract" from No10's 'Christmas party', as alleged by Tory MP William Wragg.

New restrictions introduced in 'diversionary tactic'

The Met will not investigate allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party

Met Police will not investigate No10 'Christmas party' due to 'absence of evidence'
Boris Johnson has brought in Covid Plan B measures

PM brings back work from home guidance and more face mask rules in 'Plan B' Covid measures
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday evening.

Boris Johnson expected to announce Covid 'Plan B' at Downing Street press conference
A snap poll shows more than half of the British public think Boris Johnson should resign over Downing Street's Christmas party.

Snap polling reveals half of Brits think Boris should quit over No10 Xmas party
A caller told Eddie Mair Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under a bus"

Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener
Boris Johnson faced questions at PMQs today over the Christmas party scandal

As it happened: Boris Johnson brings in Plan B measures after Xmas party fallout