Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy

By Megan Hinton

Iain Dale has accused the Prime Minister of "throwing a dead cat" on the table, after holding a press conference to "divert" attention away from allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party.

Leaked footage showing No10 staff laughing about a party in December 2020 has sparked enormous anger after repeated denials one took place – and continued insistence that the Covid rules were followed.

Iain Dale said the Prime Minister has "thrown Allegra Stratton under a bus" at PMQs.

Mrs Stratton today tearfully resigned as an adviser after the footage emerged of her joking about the party with senior aides.

Talking about political events today, he continued: "Then what do you know, we found out later this afternoon there is what Lynton Crosby would call a dead cat thrown on the table, i.e oh we don't want to talk about this any more.

"Let's talk about the dead cat because we don't see a dead cat on the table very often.

"Well the dead cat on the table of course was the press conference that the Prime Minister held at 6 O'clock."

During the conference the Prime Minister announced the Government's 'plan B' for tackling the spread of coronavirus this winter.

New measures are set to come into force including mandatory face coverings in indoor settings, work from home guidance and Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events.