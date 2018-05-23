Iain Dale Takes Policeman To Task In Stop-And-Search Row

23 May 2018, 17:41

A debate on whether cocaine was to blame for the rise of violent crime became incredibly heated when this serving policeman put the onus solely on stop-and-search reforms.

Security minister Ben Wallace has warned that Britain is “fast becoming the biggest consumer of cocaine in Europe”.

He said the “high-margin, high-supply drug” is fuelling an increase in violence on the street.

Colin, a serving policeman of more than 30 years, attempted to argue that Mr Wallace made the announcement to take blame away from Theresa May.

He claimed the reforms to stop-and-search the Prime Minister implemented during her time as Home Secretary had left her with “blood on her hands”.

“Since she has introduced this intelligence-led stop-and-search, violent crime, gun crime, knife crime, vehicle crime, drugs, burglaries… crime has gone up across the country,” the caller said.

Iain Dale
Picture: LBC

Iain argued that many drug users were unaware of the consequences of purchasing illegal substances.

He said: “That fuels this spiral of violent crime in the end which I sure you would agree with?”

But, Colin didn’t - and what followed was a rather spiky row about stop-and-search.

Watch it in full above.

