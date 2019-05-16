Iain Dale Takes On Pro-Life Activist Who Said Abortion Is Same As Killing Toddler

Iain Dale told a pro-life campaigner she was completely wrong when she said that aborting a foetus is the same as killing a two-year-old child.

Following Alabama's decision to introduce a near-total ban on abortion, Aisling Gooderson explained to Iain Dale why she believes a termination is wrong, even in the case of rape or incest.

But Iain hit back when she compared an abortion with killing a toddler.

Iain Dale spoke to a pro-life campaigner. Picture: PA / LBC

Responding to Iain's question about abortion following a rape, Ms Gooderson said: "If we apply that situation to a woman who decided to keep the child. Maybe she has a two-year-old, that child was conceived in rape and that two-year-old reminds her of the rape, do we say she can kill the two-year-old because if reminds her of that difficult situation?

"Of course not. Our solution to a difficult situation is never to kill another person.

"So what's the difference between killing that same child when they are simply a bit younger?"

Iain responded: "The difference is very simple - the child hasn't been born.

"If you can abort the child within a few days or weeks of the rape, then I would say that is entirely different to a child that is two-years-old and you know it is."