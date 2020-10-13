Iain Dale questions Deputy Labour Leader over Starmer's calls for national lockdown

13 October 2020, 20:22

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale questioned Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner over Sir Keir Starmer's calls for a "circuit break" national lockdown.

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a two to three-week "circuit break" national lockdown after the Prime Minister rejected the request from his top scientists.

The Labour leader said the figures are "stark and heading in the wrong direction," adding that the Government has "lost control of the virus" and is "no longer following scientific advice."

Sir Keir said a circuit breaker would not mean closing schools, but would mean only essential travel, people working from home where possible, and closing pubs, bars and restaurants.He said there is "no longer time to give the Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt. The Government’s plan simply isn’t working. Another course is needed."

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner told LBC that the reason Sir Keir is calling for a circuit breaker is because Government has not followed Chris Whitty's warnings that the Tier Three lockdown measures will not go far enough to stop Covid spread and reduce the R number.

She said in the north west "we've seen the rates of infection go up, hospital admissions going up, 143 deaths today. We've got to take that action, we cannot sit on this and that's why we've called for that as that's what the scientists say we should do."

Ms Rayner backed the Labour leader's calls for the circuit breaker lockdown to be for the whole country as "we're seeing that R number go up across the whole of England so we've got to get a grip on it now."

A national lockdown would also give the Government an opportunity to successfully coordinate the "creaking" Test and Trace system, she said, calling for it to move in to the hands of the local authorities.

Ms Rayner said Labour is calling for sufficient financial support to be provided, which is how the Government would sell another lockdown to those businesses in areas of the country with low infection.

"Rates are going up, even in those areas," she pointed out, "we know from the science we need to do something more than what the Government has announced."

She acknowledged that Labour had not provided any costing in this proposal but said this is because there is "different variance of how it is costed."

Iain asked why Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth announced in the Commons earlier that a national lockdown would be disastrous for society "yet two hours later that's exactly what your leader announced."

"I think actually if you look at the science if we don't do this, the scientists are saying that will be a disaster," she said.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

Greater Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures
Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Hannah told LBC why she thought child marriages should be criminalised

'No parent who loves their child would force a 16-year-old to marry', says emotional caller
Iain Dale clashed with a caller over Matt Hancock's responsibility for the lost Covid cases

Missing Covid-19 cases represent a 'systematic failure', NHS manager says
The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day
Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Apple has launched the new iPhone 12 which includes a 'mini', 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' version

What are the features of Apple's new iPhone 12? And how much will it cost?
File photo: Ambulances outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

Liverpool Covid inpatients to surpass first peak within ten days
Chris Matheson is self-isolating

Labour MP Chris Matheson tests positive for coronavirus

Hospitals are cancelling routine operations

Hospitals cancel routine operations to make way for second wave cases
Breaking News

MPs approve Government's three-tier Covid alert level system for England
Chris Green has quit as a parliamentary private secretary over local lockdown restrictions

Chris Green quits as junior government member over Bolton local lockdown
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a two to three-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'two to three-week circuit break' national lockdown
143 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours

UK Covid deaths increase by 143 in biggest daily rise for four months
"I haven't renewed my Labour membership because of Keir Starmer"

Lifelong Labour member refuses to rejoin party due to Keir Starmer
Public health expert reacts to Keir Starmer's calls for national lockdown

"PM is using extremely misleading data to trigger lockdowns," says public health expert