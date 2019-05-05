Iain Dale Gets Tough With Lord Adonis Over Labour Party Policy

5 May 2019, 13:46 | Updated: 5 May 2019, 15:02

A leading Labour Lord came under fire from Iain Dale when it came to Labour party policy over the single market.

Lord Adonis - who has passionately argued the case for Britain to remain in the European Union - is attempting to win a seat in the European Parliament for Labour.

"You don't want a customs union you want membership of the customs union," Iain put to Lord Adonis.

The Labour Peer spent an hour on LBC answering questions from Iain Dale.

At times the leading remain campaigner seemed to be disagreeing with official Labour party policy when it came to a customs union.

When Iain Dale asked Lord Adonis Labour's position on the single market the Labour Peer

"You fought the last election on coming out of the single market, did you not?" Iain asked.

Lord Adonis said Labour "fought on retaining the benefits of the single market."

Iain Dale seemed bemused at times when speaking to Lord Adonis.
Iain Dale seemed bemused at times when speaking to Lord Adonis. Picture: LBC

"Which is not the same as staying in the single market," Iain fired back.

Iain summed up the position by saying: "You're against your own party's policies, but you can't quite bring yourself to admit it because you're standing as an official Labour candidate."

Watch the fiery exchange or watch the interview in full here.

