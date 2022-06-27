Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

27 June 2022, 21:31

By Fiona Jones

Iain Dale challenges this caller who claims he has "no sympathy" for the criminal barristers striking because legal aid doesn't "usually lead to the best representation" anyway.

It comes after criminal barristers staged a walk-out of courts in an ongoing dispute over legal aid fees. As they campaigned outside London's Old Bailey, eight out of 10 cases were disrupted.

Under the legal aid system, the government pays for barristers to ensure suspects who cannot afford lawyers are represented and advised correctly.

The government, which sets the rates for legal aid fees, have proposed a 15% pay rise which barristers have rejected.

The strikes are for the younger criminal barristers, barrister and former Tory MP Jerry Hayes told Iain: "A kid who's highly qualified and has to go through enormous hoops to get into chambers, they now earn a median pay after 3 years of £12,300. They might as well be flipping burgers. It's for them."

However, caller Richard in Manchester rejected the "tribulations of these lawyers", arguing, "Like anyone in any profession you'll go through a period in your life where you will not earn a lot of money. Rest assured lawyers, if they're any good, earn fortunes.

"I have no sympathy for these people, I think they're wrong to strike."

Iain countered by referencing Jerry Hayes' point, "The problem we have at the moment is that the paying conditions are such that you'd have to be not very intelligent to take a career in criminal law at the moment because you'd probably only get paid £20,000- £25,000 a year."

The caller accepted that people working in criminal law "won't earn fortunes" and went on to question whether it is "worthwhile representing someone on legal aid."

Iain pointed out: "That's the problem here; a lot of people have worked out that it just isn't. So in the end people are going to go without any legal representation at all, and that isn't really the kind of society we want to operate in, is it?"


Iain countered by referencing Jerry Hayes' point, "The problem we have at the moment is that the paying conditions are such that you'd have to be not very intelligent to take a career in criminal law at the moment because you'd probably only get paid £20,000- £25,000 a year."

The caller accepted that people working in criminal law "won't earn fortunes" and went on to question whether it is "worthwhile representing someone on legal aid."

Iain pointed out: "That's the problem here; a lot of people have worked out that it just isn't. So in the end people are going to go without any legal representation at all, and that isn't really the kind of society we want to operate in, is it?"

Richard responded that legal aid doesn't usually lead to "the best representation".

"Yes, but we're getting to the point where they won't get any representation, and that has to be of concern," Iain said, to which Richard claimed that there will always be representation and lawyers complaining "sticks in his craw."

"I think if you'd be studying law for several years and you were earning £18,000-£20,000 a year, you might feel a bit cheated."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Exclusive
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

Exclusive
Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch again

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson could face three defections to Labour, it has been claimed

Boris faces fresh backbench threat as three Tory MPs 'open talks to defect to Labour'
State media showed footage of the leak

Toxic gas leak leaves more than a dozen dead and 251 injured in Jordan
The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby

Girl, 13, left needing reconstructive surgery after vicious dog attack
Police released a picture of the murdered 35-year-old

Pictured: Woman killed in east London street in late night attack by 'stranger'
Emergency services are on the scene

Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Putin will be dead within two years, it has been claimed.

Putin suffering 'grave' illnesses and will be dead in two years, Ukraine spy chief claims
Boris Johnson compared the resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany

PM compares resistance to Russian invasion of Ukraine to fight against Nazi Germany
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
The Queen attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Smiling Queen, 96, stands with walking stick in first outing since Jubilee weekend