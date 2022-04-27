Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

27 April 2022, 13:27 | Updated: 27 April 2022, 13:30

By Tim Dodd

This was Iain Dale's intense conversation with a caller who he branded a "Russian sympathiser" for claiming that reports of weapons being sent to Ukraine are "mostly propaganda".

It comes as Russia has threatened to strike British targets in Nato territory because it is supplying weapons to Ukraine and supporting its raids against Putin's army.

Caller Sebastian told Iain Dale: "We might be winning the information war within our own echo chambers, but the reality is on the ground the Russians have absolutely cleaned up. They've got superior firepower, and their strategy hasn't been to occupy, it's really been to encircle and wait it out."

Sebastian claimed that "none" of the weapons being sent to Ukraine are getting through to the country and reports of it are "mostly propaganda".

Read more: Video shows Putin 'uncontrollably convulsing' during meeting with Lukashenk

"How do you know that?" Iain asked.

"Well, I don't live in the echo chamber, let's just say that," Sebastian said.

"Alright, well where do you live then?" Iain replied.

"There's different ways to get this information," Sebastian said.

"You can rely on mainstream sources or you have your own sources who are on the ground over there who tell you what's going on in real time.

"There's different journalists as well which are covered on open source channels like YouTube for example, who are very well known people who also give their own account of it."

Iain later accused Sebastian of being a "clear Russian sympathiser".

"You are promulgating Russian propaganda, which about five times during this call I've wondered whether I should continue with it, but I have because I think it's important that people realise there are people like you who are quite happy to promulgate enemy propaganda!"

Read more: Nato must be prepared for 'worst case scenario' over Ukraine conflict, warns ex-general

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Mark Harper has called on Boris Johnson to leave office

'Untenable' for PM to have broken his own laws says Tory MP after calling for Boris to go

'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/04 | Watch again

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Iain Dale gives his view on Partygate

LBC Views: The PM and Partygate - What a difference a few hours makes

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/04 | Watch again

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Iain Dale slates 'ultra-remainers' criticising Boris Johnson's Ukraine visit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

Lord Harrington takes your calls | Watch again

Watch again | Refugees Minister Lord Harrington takes LBC listeners calls

Exclusive
Refugee minister hears from LBC caller stuck in Paris for 10 days waiting for visa

Caller says toddler 'hasn't had hot meal in two weeks' in 'appalling' wait for UK visa

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

Ring Rachel Reeves with Iain Dale.

Ring Rachel with Iain Dale | Watch again

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors

Heartbreak before energy price rise: Shadow Chancellor shares cost of living horrors
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A whistleblower has condemned delays in processing visas for Ukrainian babies and children

Hundreds of babies and children have visas 'held up' despite their parents being approved
A Tory frontbencher was caught watching porn in the House of Commons, it has been claimed.

Male Tory frontbencher 'caught watching porn in Commons' next to female minister
Passport rules post Brexit are causing travel chaos

What are the EU passport requirements and rules for travel?

Katie Price appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court.

Katie Price denies restraining order breach by sending abusive message about ex's fiancée
Francois Olwage arranged to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex

Met detective jailed after trying to meet '13-year-old girl' for sex while on duty
Thousands of elderly and disabled care home residents died after being infected with Covid

Govt failed to protect care home residents from Covid when sending patients from hospital
Police officers involved in the stop, search and handcuffing of Bianca Williams face gross misconduct charges.

Met cops who handcuffed and searched Bianca Williams face gross misconduct hearings
The street market scene caused controversy

Biff, Chip and Kipper books destroyed after complaints portrayal of Muslims is racist
A British couple who were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide have been pictured

Pictured: Brit husband and wife who were found dead at French cottage 'in murder suicide'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again