Iain Dale: I don't believe that the health service has been defunded

12 January 2023, 20:17

By Grace Parsons

Iain Dale argues that the health service has not been defunded, instead he says the problem runs much deeper

According to figures seen by LBC today, the vast majority of people in the UK have lost faith that the NHS will be able to offer them an acceptable level of care if they fall ill.

Iain Dale reacted to these figures, but he argued that the health service has not been defunded, instead he said the problem runs much deeper.

Iain said: "Some horrifying new figures out today, if you have a heart attack you're probably going to wait 90 minutes or more to get an ambulance. Now, I'm not a medic but I know if you have a stroke or a cardiac arrest every minute counts.

"The average wait times is more than 90 minutes to reach emergency calls, that's 5 times longer than the target time, in some regions it's 150 minutes."

READ MORE: More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

He also said: "Is it down to lack of funding? I don't believe that the health service has been defunded, if you look at the actual figures of the money going into the health service. In 2010 it was around £100billion a year and now it is £160billion a year.

"Health demands have increased, that is true, but are you seriously telling me that a 60% increase in funding is austerity for the health service, because I would have to challenge you."

Iain also stated: "We have not had 60% inflation since 2010. We're told that health service inflation is 4%...and therefore the funding hasn't kept up with that. Well, virtually every few months the government announces more money, I think it goes much deeper than that."

READ MORE: 'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question 04/01 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/01 | Watch again

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Iain Dale brands this caller a 'natural born idiot' for criticising Boris Johnson's visit to Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale says it was 'never fair' that only EU citizens should have free access to UK

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Iain Dale 14/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

Iain Dale 07/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 06/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

Iain Dale Cross Question 05/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Iain Dale 30/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/11 | Watch Again

Ben Kentish Cross Question 28/11/22

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 28/11 | Watch again

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The attack took place at a beauty spot

Woman in her 20s dies 'after dog attack' as armed officers detain seven animals

Former Chancellor Philip Hammond says the current Tory government's hardline border policy is a barrier to growth and says immigration needs to be increased to fill staff shortages.

Ex Chancellor Philip Hammond says Tories' hardline immigration stance a barrier to growth, calls for closer ties with EU
Some progress appears to have been made in solving the rail dispute

Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT union working 'towards a revised offer' after talks progress to end strike action
The store is in Tower Hamlets, near central London

Tesco near central London locks up sausages and bacon ‘to protect stock and availability'

University workers will go on strike for 18 days

More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

Mr Polyanskiy repeated accusations without evidence over the aid workers

Sunak must 'think twice' about helping Ukraine, senior Russian diplomat warns as he says no update on Brit aid workers
Fabian Greco was behind the wheel of his lorry on the Darenth Interchange in Dartford, when he nearly collided with another HGV driver.

Road rage lorry driver who punched a man to the floor then continued attack spared jail because 'prisons are full'
The NHS has been struck by crises

'Damning': Vast majority of Brits lose faith in crisis-struck NHS's ability to offer good enough care if they fall ill
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/01 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?