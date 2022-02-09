Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

9 February 2022, 21:49

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Iain Dale said that "there are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had, even if we don't see them evident at the moment".

Iain made the remark after the publication of a report which has found that Brexit has forced businesses to endure higher costs, more paperwork and border delays.

Iain said: "There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had, even if we don't see them evident at the moment.

"And I don't just judge them in economic terms, I have to say."

Iain went on to list benefits of Brexit in his eyes.

He said that "we are now free to make trade deals with countries that the EU has failed to do".

Iain added: "You look at procurement rules. We can now do those ourselves. That's a benefit.

"Competition policy and state aid - we can now control that ourselves. That, I think, will be a benefit.

"We can control VAT rates. We've now taken VAT off tampons. We wouldn't have been able to do that as EU members.

"We've banned the live export of animals. Again, we wouldn't have been able to do that as EU members."

Iain also said: "And the vaccine rollout, I think that has been a tangible benefit.

"Yes, we could have stayed within the European Medicines Agency - but we chose not do.

"I think if we'd still been in the EU, we would have almost certainly had to go along with it.

"We chose not to and our vaccine rollout was way ahead. And that meant that our economy has been able to open up in advance of most other European economies.

"That is a tangible benefit from not being part of the European Medicines Agency at that time...I fully acknowledge that we could have done that if we were still in the EU, but I think there would have been so much political pressure on us to conform to all of the other governments that i suspect we would have actually ended up doing that."

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke to Iain Dale about why the PM should resign.

David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Iain Dale tears into 'utterly ridiculous' Met partygate investigation

Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

A criminal barrister has said the Met's investigation could work in the PM's favour

Met police investigation is a 'godsend' for Boris Johnson, says criminal barrister
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'

Iain Dale takes aim at Joe Biden for 'appeasing Vladimir Putin'
Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

One thousand British troops are being put on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe

UK puts 1,000 troops on standby to prepare for 'humanitarian crisis' if Russia goes to war
Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm

Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity after thousands paid to daughter’s firm
The comments were not made against Ms Rooney, a court heard on Wednesday.

Rebekah Vardy denies 'nasty b***h' message was about Coleen Rooney, court hears
Met to contact more than 50 people over partygate

Met to quiz over 50 'party attendees' as pic emerges of PM near alcohol at No10 quiz
The UK's national terror threat level has been reduced

UK terror level reduced from severe to substantial but attacks are still 'likely'
LBC Reporter Charlotte Sullivan has shared her endometriosis story.

My endometriosis hell: We shouldn’t have to just 'get on with it'
Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code

Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women
Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.

'You're joking!': Moment man who killed Helen Bailey arrested for murder of first wife
'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition
Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to select Kurt Zouma for West Ham match

Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match