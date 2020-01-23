Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

This is the moment Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots after he says London is unsafe and also the best place in the world.

The Tory London Mayor candidate was explaining how he'd tackle knife crime in the capital by "looking at the construct of communities."

Mr Bailey said we must focus on getting people out of the cycle of violence and crime and making others feel safe.

"That's quite something to say, that it's not safe in London. You sound like Donald Trump," remarked Iain to which Mr Bailey responded that two years in a row there have been a record number of homicides in London.

"That doesn't mean to say that it's not safe to be in London," said Iain and the Mayor candidate said there are a "number of people who feel like it isn't safe to be in London."

Iain countered that there's a differentiation between feeling London isn't safe and stating London isn't safe.

Iain Dale accused Mr Bailey of sounding like President Trump. Picture: PA

"You're falling into Donald Trump's trap: he tries to make out that London isn't safe for Americans to go," Iain said, "you're actually backing him up there. That's a weird thing for a Conservative candidate to do... you're actually talking down your own city."

Mr Bailey countered that he is talking "up" the safety of the city and the importance of making Londoners feel safe.

"London is only open if London is safe," said Mr Bailey and called the city the best place in the world.

"You're arguing against yourself. How can you possibly say London is the best place in the world and on the other say that it isn't safe?" said Iain Dale.

Mr Bailey said he believes the city to be the best in the world we just need to stamp down on crime and not let this crime rate spike become the "new norm."