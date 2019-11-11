Iain Dale: Tory candidates should be 'jumping for joy' this evening

Iain Dale said he thought that Nigel Farage's decision will have a 'material impact on this election' and that 'Conservative candidates should be jumping for joy'.

He explained that in the South West in particular, if you are pro-Brexit, you have 'only one option'. Before that, a vote for the Brexit Party might have seen a Liberal Democrat MP getting elected.

Iain went on to say that the Conservative win in the 1983 General Election, which saw a massive majority of 144, was partly caused by a split opposition between Labour and the Liberal-SDP alliance which allowed the Conservatives to come through the middle - particularly in 'northern seats'.