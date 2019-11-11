Iain Dale: Tory candidates should be 'jumping for joy' this evening

11 November 2019, 22:21

Iain Dale said he thought that Nigel Farage's decision will have a 'material impact on this election' and that 'Conservative candidates should be jumping for joy'.

He explained that in the South West in particular, if you are pro-Brexit, you have 'only one option'. Before that, a vote for the Brexit Party might have seen a Liberal Democrat MP getting elected.

Iain went on to say that the Conservative win in the 1983 General Election, which saw a massive majority of 144, was partly caused by a split opposition between Labour and the Liberal-SDP alliance which allowed the Conservatives to come through the middle - particularly in 'northern seats'.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Inside Syrian jail: Doctors and Londoners among Islamic State prisoners
Eddie Mair repeatedly asks Nigel Farage why he's supporting a deal he "despises"

Eddie Mair repeatedly asks Nigel Farage why he's supporting a deal he "despises"

Inside Syrian jail: Doctors and Londoners among Islamic State prisoners
Eddie Mair forensically interviews Nigel Farage

Eddie Mair challenges Nigel Farage in a brutal interview: watch in full