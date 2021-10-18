Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

18 October 2021, 21:08

By Sam Sholli

This was Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Father-of-five Sir David was stabbed to death on Friday at a constituency surgery.

Iain recalled his final memory of Sir David, before stating: "And I'm not going to deny that I've slightly struggled to cope with what's happened, and I don't normally with this sort of thing.

"But when it's someone that you were friends with, he wasn't my closest friend by any stretch of the imagination but he was my friend, it's quite difficult to come to terms with the fact that you'll never see him again.

"Just imagine what his family are going through."

