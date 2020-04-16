Iain Dale's powerful and heart-warming speech after Clap for our Carers

16 April 2020, 20:54

By Fiona Jones

After the country clapped for carers Iain Dale gave a heart-warming speech with a unifying message to all our frontline workers.

Iain said clapping for frontline workers might not be enough but he thinks it means a lot to key workers after talking to many.

The first time Iain clapped for carers he interviewed former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell straight after and the pair became emotional.

"Even watching that now I feel slightly emotional about it," Iain said, "it's just a way that the country comes together as a single unity. It's not often that happens, is it?

"We all come together as a single community whether we're black, white, gay, straight, whether we're religious or not, we all have a common interest in seeing the country through this awful, awful pandemic. We want it to be over as soon as possible.

"And the people who are helping making it over as soon as possible are our frontline workers and I think it's absolutely right that we do pay tribute to them every week in this way.

"Yes it does feel a little bit inadequate but it's all we've got at the moment and I hope everybody who is a key worker...I really hope you really get how the country feels about you right now."

