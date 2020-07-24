Independent SAGE member lambasts "problematic" face mask guidance

By Fiona Jones

Independent SAGE committee member Professor Susan Michie explained why the Government's face mask guidance is "problematic."

Face masks will be made mandatory in England's shopping centres, transport hubs, banks and post offices from tomorrow, No10 has announced.

The government issued new rules today that people in England must wear face coverings such as masks, scarves, bandanas or fabric coverings that cover the nose and mouth in several additional enclosed public spaces.

Independent SAGE committee member Professor Susan Michie branded it "problematic" that the guidelines had only been published 24 hours before the regulation is enforced.

"People are quite confused about what kind of face mask they should be wearing, how they should be wearing it, and where they should be wearing it," Professor Susan told Iain Dale.

A professor criticised the confusing messages from the government. Picture: PA

She cited the Government's practice when seat belts were introduced and said there was an "excellent public information persuasion campaign in advance of legislation".

However, the introduction of face masks has entirely opposed this: "We've got legislation without information and without guidance."

Professor Susan told Iain that members of the public had "no idea" about mask practice, such as how long to wear the mask for and the temperature at which to wash it.

Iain asked the professor what she wanted to see from the Government and her answer was very interesting.

Watch her full interview at the top of the page.