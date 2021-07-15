'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

15 July 2021, 21:50

By Sam Sholli

Iain Dale has taken aim at Boris Johnson for an "incoherent" speech on "levelling up" the UK.

The PM gave the speech in Coventry earlier today.

During the speech, the PM said: "I will believe that we've made progress on levelling up when we've begun to raise living standards, spread opportunity, improved our public services and restored people's sense of pride in their community across the whole of the UK."

In response to the speech, Iain said: "Well I watched much of that speech. I thought it was incoherent.

"It lacked any sense of substance. I was no clearer on what he meant by 'levelling up' at the end.

"I do know what 'levelling up' means. But I was no clearer on what the government strategy was at the end of it than at the beginning.

"And that surely means that a speech like that is an absolute dud."

READ MORE: 'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues
UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/07: Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The women's football team will be taking the knee before matches during the Tokyo Olympics

Team GB women's football team 'united' in decision to take the knee at Tokyo Olympics
Meghan Markle will executive produce the series, titled 'Pearl'

Meghan Markle to partner with Netflix for animated show

Hammersmith Bridge will reopen to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic on Saturday

Hammersmith Bridge to reopen to pedestrians and cyclists

Saka faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.

'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
People are deleting the app to avoid being pinged, the NHS has been warned

NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears
Government guidance suggests customers should continue to wear face masks in supermarkets.

All major supermarkets in England tell customers to wear face masks
Boris Johnson's plans to urge clubs to use Covid passports but not to make them mandatory appear to be in tatters days after he announced them.

PM's plans for Covid passports in chaos as 8 in 10 nightclubs say they won't use them
Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death

£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder
Shelagh Fogarty: Makeup shouldn't be allowed until sixth form

Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'