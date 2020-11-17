Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says

This is the moment the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism told LBC that Jeremy Corbyn is being readmitted to the Labour Party "with the lightest of slaps on the wrist".

Mr Corbyn is to be readmitted to the party following a meeting of its National Executive Committee, he has confirmed.

The former Labour leader was suspended from the party three weeks ago and had the whip withdrawn over his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report which found that the party had broken the law in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Mr Corbyn had claimed that while "one anti-Semite is one too many", the "scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by [his] opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".

Campaign Against Antisemitism chief executive Gideon Falter said: "Jeremy Corbyn has just been reinstated under the exact same disciplinary processes that the EHRC ruled were unfit for purpose.

"So I think I speak on behalf of many British Jews tonight when we look at this and we say we have been conned.

"We have been conned by a Labour Party which said that they were going to take this matter seriously."

He added: "The right thing to do now is for the Labour Party to investigate complaints that we have made against Jeremy Corbyn.

"We have made disciplinary complaints against him over anti-Semitism for a number of years and it's time now for those complaints to be properly investigated.

"Instead what we've had is that Jeremy Corbyn was suspended simply over his reaction to the [EHRC] report and he has been let back in now with the lightest of slaps on the wrist."