Jeremy Corbyn 'let back in Labour with slap on the wrist', campaign chief says

17 November 2020, 20:47 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 21:13

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism told LBC that Jeremy Corbyn is being readmitted to the Labour Party "with the lightest of slaps on the wrist".

Mr Corbyn is to be readmitted to the party following a meeting of its National Executive Committee, he has confirmed.

The former Labour leader was suspended from the party three weeks ago and had the whip withdrawn over his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report which found that the party had broken the law in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

Mr Corbyn had claimed that while "one anti-Semite is one too many", the "scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by [his] opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".

Campaign Against Antisemitism chief executive Gideon Falter said: "Jeremy Corbyn has just been reinstated under the exact same disciplinary processes that the EHRC ruled were unfit for purpose.

"So I think I speak on behalf of many British Jews tonight when we look at this and we say we have been conned.

"We have been conned by a Labour Party which said that they were going to take this matter seriously."

He added: "The right thing to do now is for the Labour Party to investigate complaints that we have made against Jeremy Corbyn.

"We have made disciplinary complaints against him over anti-Semitism for a number of years and it's time now for those complaints to be properly investigated.

"Instead what we've had is that Jeremy Corbyn was suspended simply over his reaction to the [EHRC] report and he has been let back in now with the lightest of slaps on the wrist."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Dame Louise Ellman spoke to Iain Dale

Dame Louise Ellman tells LBC Starmer should not reinstate party whip to Corbyn
Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely
LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden

LBC's US correspondent explains why election was called for Biden
'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle

'The people at the top did this': Sir Cliff Richard opens up about BBC legal battle
Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be an atheist than Christian'

Sir Cliff Richard: 'It takes more faith to be atheist than Christian'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Corbyn's reinstatement has been criticised

'A retrograde step': Jeremy Corbyn's reinstatement met with criticism
Jeremy Corbyn tweeted after he was reinstated

Jeremy Corbyn criticises 'deeply damaging' Government after Labour reinstatement
British Airways is launching the pilot scheme

British Airways bring in coronavirus testing to get travel quarantine scrapped
Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd for publishing parts of the letter

Meghan Markle 'helped by palace aides to write letter to father'
Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes to ease the measures over Christmas

Millions of Scots in 11 areas including Glasgow to enter tier 4 lockdown
Boris Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19

Boris Johnson tests negative for Covid-19 and will take part in first virtual PMQs
File photo: A passenger car arrives to check-in at the Port of Dover in Kent

14 people fined after trying to leave UK in breach of Covid regulations
Jeremy Corbyn has admitted that antisemitism was not an "exaggerated" issue under his leadership

Jeremy Corbyn admits antisemitism claims were 'neither exaggerated nor overstated'
Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid

Public health expert: Government is 'a bit like a one-trick pony' on Covid
James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'

James O'Brien caller: 'The Scottish independence movement is outward-looking'