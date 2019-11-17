Jo Swinson tells LBC the Lib Dems will not support a Corbyn led government

17 November 2019, 11:40

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has told LBC Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson are not fit to be Prime Minister

With just weeks to go until the nation goes to the polls LBC's Iain Dale grilled Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

With her deputy leader Ed Davey telling LBC the Lib Dems could get a majority and Mrs Swinson could be the next Prime Minister, Iain pressed her on the issues.

The Liberal Democrats are campaigning on the policy they will revoke Article 50on their first day in office and, "stop Brexit," Iain asked the party leader if that was democratic.

Jo Swinson said: "This is an election, and we are saying what we would do if we win the election," and it was "perfectly fair enough" for the party to stand up for what they believe in.

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

Iain challenged the politician, he asked "you know you're not going to be Prime Minister don't you?"

Mrs Swinson said "politics is volatile and things can change," she said "clearly the deal between the Conservatives and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has made circumstances more difficult."

The Lib Dem said if the party did not win a majority "we'll continue to campaign to stop Brexit, by securing a people's vote."

"Our Liberal Democrat MPs will be in Parliament arguing for a people's vote, in order to be able to stop Brexit."

When asked if she would support Jeremy Corbyn in the event of a hung Parliament the politician said "let me be incredibly clear about this, Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson, I do not believe are fit to be Prime Minister."

Watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.

