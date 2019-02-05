John McDonnell Rebukes Caller Who Says Labour Anti-Semitism Claims Are “Smears”

5 February 2019, 21:14 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 21:17

The shadow chancellor hit back at this LBC caller who dismissed reports of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party as “smears”.

John McDonnell told Oliver: “It isn’t a smear campaign, I’ve seen the evidence, I’ve seen the stuff on social media”.

The remarks were made during an exclusive LBC phone-in on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this week Labour MPs passed a motion urging the party leadership to do more to tackle anti-Semitism.

They want more details about those who have been accused of anti-Semitic behaviour.

John McDonnell took LBC listeners' calls on Tuesday evening
John McDonnell took LBC listeners' calls on Tuesday evening. Picture: LBC

Oliver phoned LBC and asked Mr McDonnell: “When is the Jeremy Corbyn team, including yourself, going to confront this smear campaign on anti-Semitism?”

The Labour frontbencher hit back: “I’ve seen the threats made against some of our Jewish members and MPs so it isn’t a smear campaign and we have to face up to it.”

He continued: “Where there is evidence in our political party, the Labour Party, which we’ve always prided ourselves on being anti-racist, we’ve got to stamp it out.

“When you say ‘it’s a smear campaign’ that belittles what’s happening in terms of us saying there is a problem here and the action we’re taking against it.

“We’ve got to root it out, having one anti-Semite in the Labour Party is not good enough.”

You can watch the full LBC phone-in below:

John McDonnell Phone-In

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is taking your calls on LBC. Watch it live:

Posted by LBC on Tuesday, 5 February 2019

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader