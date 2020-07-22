Journalist "considers" suing Jeremy Corbyn over Labour anti-Semitism settlement comments

22 July 2020, 19:26 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 20:06

By Fiona Jones

Journalist John Ware tells LBC he is "considering" suing Jeremy Corbyn after the former Labour leader called it "disappointing" that the party apologised to him over the anti-Semitism investigation.

The Labour Party has agreed to pay "substantial damages" after making "false and defamatory" comments about journalist John Ware who investigated anti-Semitism within the party last year in a Panorama programme.

Seven whistleblowers have also received an unreserved apology and compensation for being defamed for their role in the documentary.

The party branded Mr Ware as "deliberately setting out to mislead people" and while he normally believes vehemently in free speech he told LBC the comments went "well beyond conventional criticism [and]...they needed to be brought to account."

Shortly after the verdict the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the party for apologising and called it a "political decision" as opposed to a legal one.

John Ware told Iain Dale that he is "considering" taking the former Labour leader to court
John Ware told Iain Dale that he is "considering" taking the former Labour leader to court. Picture: PA/LBC

Mr Ware interpreted that these comments implied himself and the whistleblowers "didn't really win the case", Keir Starmer wanted to apologise "for pragmatic reasons in a case that was otherwise defensible."

He told LBC he'd been advised that the statement by Mr Corbyn was defamatory in itself and he "has to consider" whether he wants to sue Mr Corbyn personally.

John Ware said he could not imagine Mr Starmer's press office falling into the same "elephant trap" and suggested the new Labour will not enter into the same defamatory behaviour.

Iain asked Mr Ware if the BBC had stood behind him during the defamation case and he replied that while he didn't think "they liked it that much they didn't stand in his way."

Mr Ware said: "What I was doing in a way was saying let's hear it for mainstream journalists because whatever elements of dishonesty there are in mainstream journalism, and there is, it fundamentally operates to standards and rules."

Iain congratulated John Ware on his win today for proper journalism.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

France: Young brothers jump from burning building in Grenoble before being caught by crowd

James Hawley sacked by his management company for homophobic and transphobic comments on social media

Jeremy Corbyn could face legal action after criticising Labour antisemitism apology
Dan Hogan said Labour's apology meant "a great deal" to him after he was turned on

Labour anti-semitism whistleblower describes how party turned on him