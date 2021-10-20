Journalist Toby Young says he's a 'huge fan of Michael Gove'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment journalist Toby Young said he's a "huge fan" of Michael Gove.

His words come after Mr Gove was last month appointed as the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Previous Government roles held by Mr Gove include Cabinet Office Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Environment Secretary, Justice Secretary and Education Secretary.

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale while appearing on Cross Question, Toby Young said: "Well I'm a huge fan of Michael Gove, Iain.

"I think he was the best Education Secretary probably of the post-war period.

"He was effective when he went to [the Ministry of Justice], he was effective at Defra, he was incredibly effective in the Cabinet office.

"And I think he has now been saddled with three tasks. I mean he's got to level everyone up, he's got to save the Union and solve the housing crisis. But if anyone can do it, he can."