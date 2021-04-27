Exclusive

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment broadcaster Kate Garraway had a powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son and whose husband suffered a stroke.

Shelagh in Essex called in to speak to Kate having followed the story of the presenter's husband Derek Draper, who returned home in April more than a year after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Early in the exchange, Shelagh told Kate and Iain Dale that she had lost her son and that her husband had suffered "a severe stroke at the same time which left him sort of almost like in a vegetable situation".

Speaking directly to Kate, Shelagh said: "Right now Kate I've been told it's either a care home or have him home.

"So I'm having my husband home, Kate. And I'm simply wondering if you could give me some tips to try to keep my spirits up and try to ward off the dreadful depression."

Kate told Shelagh that she's "not alone in dealing with" her situation and advised her to not "fear it will totally overwhelm" her.

The broadcaster also advised Shelagh to give herself "permission to let [her] pain out".

