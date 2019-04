Barry Gardiner Takes Your Calls - Watch It Here

Labour MP Barry Gardiner takes your calls live on LBC and you can watch it here from 8pm

The Shadow Secretary Of State for International Trade Barry Gardiner will join Iain Dale as Labour finalise their position on a second Brexit referendum for the upcoming European elections.

