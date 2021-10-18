Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons

18 October 2021, 22:32 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 22:40

By Sam Sholli

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater has spoken to Iain Dale, after she paid tribute in the House of Commons to murdered MP Sir David Amess.

Father-of-five Sir David was stabbed to death on Friday at a constituency surgery.

Speaking after the death of Sir David, the Labour MP told LBC's Iain Dale that "things don't happen in a vacuum".

The Batley and Spen MP, who is the sister of the late Jo Cox, added: "And if we have got a culture and a climate of anger and of toxicity then it can only fuel the extremes, and that's what worries me."

She also said "there is a piece of work to be done about how we conduct ourselves as politicians that will have an impact on broader society".

Speaking about the atmosphere in the Commons as tributes were paid to Sir David, the Labour MP said: "Do you know what was really lovely? There was a lot of humour. There was a huge amount of warmth.

"And I couldn't contribute in terms of my relationship with David because I didn't know him. But you got a real sense of the man.

"And I think there's probably a huge amount I would have disagreed with David on politically, but he was in this job for the right reasons. He wanted to make a difference.

"And he was a very good example of a constituency MP who cared about the community that he represented, and that really came across in the chamber."

