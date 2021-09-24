Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale about his experience with cancer

24 September 2021, 17:25

By Sam Sholli

Labour MP Wes Streeting has opened up about his experience with cancer, while speaking to Iain Dale on LBC.

The Shadow Child Poverty Secretary earlier this year announced being "cancer free" following an operation to remove a kidney.

He was diagnosed with kidney cancer in April.

The Labour MP told Iain about the moment he was diagnosed with cancer and the way he responded to the news.

He also said hat when his diagnosis went public he received "a total outpouring of love and support from across the political spectrum, from friends and foes alike".

