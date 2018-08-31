Chris Williamson Calls For Frank Field To Hold By-Election And Bets He Won’t Win

31 August 2018, 17:17 | Updated: 31 August 2018, 17:20

Labour MP Chris Williamson has said his colleague Frank Field has “lost the plot” after he resigned the whip yesterday over the anti-Semitism row.

Mr Field, 76, who was one of Labour’s longest serving MPs, quit on Thursday over the leadership’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

He will continue sitting as an independent MP and says he is considering triggering a by-election in his Birkenhead constituency.

But, Mr Williamson, a Corbyn supporting MP, warned the veteran politician would only get a “very few votes” despite a majority of 25,000.

Frank Field, Iain Dale, Chris Williamson
Picture: PA/LBC

“The only reason he got those votes was because he was a Labour candidate,” he told Iain Dale.

“If he stood as an independent I wager he would not get in, and one of the things he ought to be considering now is precipitating a by-election.

“I think he will find he will get very, very few votes.”

He finished: “Lets remember any Labour MP in the Commons are by virtue of the fact that they are standing as Labour candidates.”

Watch the interview above.

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader