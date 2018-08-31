Chris Williamson Calls For Frank Field To Hold By-Election And Bets He Won’t Win

Labour MP Chris Williamson has said his colleague Frank Field has “lost the plot” after he resigned the whip yesterday over the anti-Semitism row.

Mr Field, 76, who was one of Labour’s longest serving MPs, quit on Thursday over the leadership’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

He will continue sitting as an independent MP and says he is considering triggering a by-election in his Birkenhead constituency.

But, Mr Williamson, a Corbyn supporting MP, warned the veteran politician would only get a “very few votes” despite a majority of 25,000.

Picture: PA/LBC

“The only reason he got those votes was because he was a Labour candidate,” he told Iain Dale.

“If he stood as an independent I wager he would not get in, and one of the things he ought to be considering now is precipitating a by-election.

“I think he will find he will get very, very few votes.”

He finished: “Lets remember any Labour MP in the Commons are by virtue of the fact that they are standing as Labour candidates.”

Watch the interview above.