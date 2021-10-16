Andrew Castle 7am - 10am
Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk | Watch again
16 October 2021, 07:50 | Updated: 16 October 2021, 08:03
Watch in full – Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess for the All Talk podcast
Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday 15 October in a terror incident.
One of the longest serving MPs in the commons was holding a surgery in a church in his constituency when the attack happened, shaking politics to the core.
Earlier in 2021, Iain Dale sat down with Sir David to chat about his book Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster.
In a wide ranging interview, the MP spoke about his time in office and his pride in being a public representative.
Watch the full conversation above.