Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

Watch in full – Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess for the All Talk podcast

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday 15 October in a terror incident.

One of the longest serving MPs in the commons was holding a surgery in a church in his constituency when the attack happened, shaking politics to the core.

Earlier in 2021, Iain Dale sat down with Sir David to chat about his book Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster.

In a wide ranging interview, the MP spoke about his time in office and his pride in being a public representative.

Watch the full conversation above.