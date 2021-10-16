Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess | All Talk | Watch again

16 October 2021, 07:50 | Updated: 16 October 2021, 08:03

By Seán Hickey

Watch in full – Iain Dale speaks to the late Sir David Amess for the All Talk podcast

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday 15 October in a terror incident.

One of the longest serving MPs in the commons was holding a surgery in a church in his constituency when the attack happened, shaking politics to the core.

Earlier in 2021, Iain Dale sat down with Sir David to chat about his book Ayes & Ears: A Survivor's Guide to Westminster.

In a wide ranging interview, the MP spoke about his time in office and his pride in being a public representative.

Watch the full conversation above.

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Tory Minister: 'It's not flying that's the problem, it's emissions'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/09 | Watch again

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation
Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Tributes left to Tory MP Sir David Amess as police declare terror incident
'Shocked and saddened': Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Sir David Amess
Home Secretary orders review of MPs' security 'with immediate effect'
Sir David Amess warned MPs were 'number one' on some people’s 'hate lists' in 2012 speech
Sister of Jo Cox reveals partner asked her to resign as MP over safety fears
'Our hearts are filled with shock and sadness': PM's tribute to Sir David Amess
MPs and politicians share tributes for Sir David Amess after stabbing death
UK – US flights to resume from 8 November after 19-month ban

Sir David Amess 'moved surgery to church so more constituents could attend'
Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage