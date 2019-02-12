Layla Moran Responds To Lib Dem Leadership Speculation

The Liberal Democrat says that speculation she could replace Vince Cable is a "reflection of where politics is right now".

Despite only being elected as an MP in the 2017 election, Layla Moran has been tipped to replace Sir Vince Cable as the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

But speaking to Iain Dale, she said it was "a reflection of where politics is right now".

But when the LBC presenter put to her that she did 'little to dispel the hype', she said: "I'm only 36, I hope to have a long and prosperous career and when someone says might you want to one day run for leader of the Liberal Democrats the answer is honestly, I don't know."

Iain Dale and Layla Moran in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Ms Moran added that there was a lot to consider when deciding whether to run for the leadership.

"It's not just about the politics of it all but it's what it does to your private life," she said.

"I think the bit of it that worries me the most is how do you juggle everything else in your life, and I love being a real person who does things with friends and has a family.

"I do worry about how anyone in those kinds of positions balances all of that."

Watch Layla Moran's Full Phone-In below