LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

By LBC

"Why shouldn't he be able to put his agenda through?"

Iain Dale callers take to the phone lines as Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have been temporarily restored after a US federal court judge ruled that he “exceeded his authority”.

0:00 - Caller Joe says Trump’s agenda is ‘authoritarian’.

02:31 - Another caller Joe brands the previous Joe ‘an absolute clown’…

07:24 - Caller Tyler says ‘there’s no reason on earth’ why Trump shouldn’t go through the proper legal process.

10:24 - Caller Nick points out that the American people voted for Trump, ‘a disruptor’.

13:49 - Caller Ulf explains why the US President has no choice but to ‘undermine democracy’ to get his way.