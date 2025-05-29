LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

29 May 2025, 22:52

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

LBC

By LBC

"Why shouldn't he be able to put his agenda through?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iain Dale callers take to the phone lines as Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have been temporarily restored after a US federal court judge ruled that he “exceeded his authority”.

0:00 - Caller Joe says Trump’s agenda is ‘authoritarian’.

02:31 - Another caller Joe brands the previous Joe ‘an absolute clown’…

07:24 - Caller Tyler says ‘there’s no reason on earth’ why Trump shouldn’t go through the proper legal process.

10:24 - Caller Nick points out that the American people voted for Trump, ‘a disruptor’.

13:49 - Caller Ulf explains why the US President has no choice but to ‘undermine democracy’ to get his way.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale hears from caller Louise as as a Scottish bill is lodged to ban the buying of sex.

LBC caller shares her thoughts on criminalising the sex industry

Iain Dale caller

LBC caller claims not to be a Putin apologist, but 'sounds like one'

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/03 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/02 | Watch Again

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short.

A defining moment: Starmer delivers on defence where Sunak fell short

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/02 | Watch Again

Exclusive
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/02 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess demands inquiry for all victims failed by Prevent

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/02 | Watch Again

fff

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question - 20/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/01 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/01 | Watch Again

XQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/01 | Watch Again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A nurse takes blood during a blood test at a doctor's surgery.

NHS to roll out ‘revolutionary’ blood test for lung cancer

Luke Humphries celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Luke Littler during the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs at The O2, London.

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in Premier League Darts final as he bags Triple Crown

Asian World Film Festival Closing Night

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong dies aged 73

Galloway Forest Park

Scottish government abandons plans to create national park in Galloway

John Charlesworth, 78, who went by his middle name Philip, was found dead by his son Jonathan Charlesworth, 47, in a barn of their farm in Silkstone, Barnsley, on October 29 last year.

Farmer took his own life over inheritance tax fears, inquest hears

Farmer

Farmer took his own life day before Budget after worrying about changes to inheritance tax, inquest hears
Kurts Adams Rozentals took to social media to say he will not be able to compete at Los Angeles 2028 after he was suspended by governing body Paddle UK last month

Team GB canoeist claims "over spicy" OnlyFans content has sunk his Olympic dream

Melanie Brown aka Mel B

Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

A rare royal mourning ring worth thousands of pounds which is up for auction after being bought from a charity shop in Leicester for just £15

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15