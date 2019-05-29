LBC To Host Hour-Long Phone-Ins With Conservative Leadership Candidates

29 May 2019, 11:05 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 11:07

Conservative Leadership candidates
Conservative Leadership candidates. Picture: PA

The candidates for the Conservative Party leadership will each go head-to-head with Iain Dale and LBC’s listeners in a series of one-hour programmes next month.

In the race to be Prime Minister, the candidates will be live during Iain Dale in the Evening, starting with Rory Stewart on Monday 10th June.

Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Andrea Leadsom are among the others to follow, with more interviews to be announced soon.

Each candidate will face a 30-minute inquisition from Iain, followed by half an hour of questions from LBC listeners.

Iain Dale interviews the Tory leadership candidates
Iain Dale interviews the Tory leadership candidates. Picture: PA

LBC's Conservative Leadership Phone-Ins

Monday 10th June 8pm: Rory Stewart

Tuesday 11th June 8pm: Andrea Leadsom

Tuesday 11th June 9pm: Esther McVey

Wednesday 12th June 8pm: Sajid Javid

Wednesday 12th June 9pm: James Cleverly

Monday 17th June 8pm: Dominic Raab

Tuesday 18th June 9pm: Matt Hancock

Wednesday 19th June 8pm: Jeremy Hunt

Further interviews will be announced shortly.

