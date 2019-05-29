LBC To Host Hour-Long Phone-Ins With Conservative Leadership Candidates
29 May 2019, 11:05 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 11:07
The candidates for the Conservative Party leadership will each go head-to-head with Iain Dale and LBC’s listeners in a series of one-hour programmes next month.
In the race to be Prime Minister, the candidates will be live during Iain Dale in the Evening, starting with Rory Stewart on Monday 10th June.
Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Andrea Leadsom are among the others to follow, with more interviews to be announced soon.
Each candidate will face a 30-minute inquisition from Iain, followed by half an hour of questions from LBC listeners.
LBC's Conservative Leadership Phone-Ins
Monday 10th June 8pm: Rory Stewart
Tuesday 11th June 8pm: Andrea Leadsom
Tuesday 11th June 9pm: Esther McVey
Wednesday 12th June 8pm: Sajid Javid
Wednesday 12th June 9pm: James Cleverly
Monday 17th June 8pm: Dominic Raab
Tuesday 18th June 9pm: Matt Hancock
Wednesday 19th June 8pm: Jeremy Hunt
Further interviews will be announced shortly.