The moment Lib Dem leader Ed Davey agreed with Piers Morgan on Boris Johnson's speech

Liberal Democrat Ed Davey told Iain Dale he found himself agreeing with Piers Morgan's take on Boris Johnson's lockdown speech.

The Prime Minister has insisted that the UK is not ready for the lifting of coronavirus lockdown as he announced minor changes to the guidelines.

Boris Johnson revealed that people will now be allowed to sit in the park and exercise outdoors - as long as they obey strict social distancing guidelines.

He also said anyone who is not able to work from home, especially workers in construction and manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go back to work.

READ MORE: The new rules of lockdown announced by Boris Johnson

Ed Davey found himself agreeing with Piers Morgan's tweet. Picture: PA

Iain Dale spoke to Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and read out Piers Morgan's response to the speech - and he admitted he agreed with it.

Mr Morgan tweeted: "The Prime Minister is urging millions of non-essential workers to go out to work - but also telling people we still can’t see family or friends even if we maintain the same social distancing rules as non-essential workers at work? Makes no sense."

So, the Prime Minister is urging millions of non-essential workers to go out to work - but also telling people we still can’t see family or friends even if we maintain the same social distancing rules as non-essential workers at work?

Makes no sense. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 10, 2020

Sir Ed Davey responded: "That's sort of what I've been saying. Piers Morgan has a certain way with words to be fair.

"What we heard from business and the unions last week - and I agree with Keir Starmer about this - if people are going to go back to work, they've got to have the safety guidelines clear, they've got to be in place, they've got to be agreed. It doesn't seem, from what the Prime Minister is saying, that he's waiting for that to be put in place first.

"That's where the inconsistencies are coming.

"The inconsistencies may seem minor to some of your listeners, but I think they will be critical.

"It's almost as if he wanted to say more and then hasn't. That's why I think people are going to be confused."