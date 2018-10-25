Iain Dale Screws Up Government's “Ridiculous” Loan Charge Statement

Iain Dale was left so incensed with a statement he received from the government, he furiously screwed it up and chucked it across the LBC studio.

It followed an LBC phone-in over the 2019 Loan Charge - which sees HMRC attempting to collect billions in back taxes from contractors accused of tax avoidance.

Campaigners say thousand of self-employed workers will be at risk of bankruptcy over the retrospective rules on tax schemes.

A government response left Iain Dale furious. Picture: LBC

Iain heard from one NHS doctor who broke down in tears as she told him she would have to sell her house to pay over £170k in backdated charges.

A statement from HMRC said it would do “everything to support users to settle their tax affairs”.

But, a furious Iain branded the response “ridiculous”.

“I have one reaction to that,” he said after reading the statement live on-air.

“That’s the sound of me screwing up that statement,” he added as he rolled it into a ball and threw it across the LBC studio.

Watch the moment above.