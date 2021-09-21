M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

By Seán Hickey

Insulate Britain protesters are 'putting lives at risk' at their demonstrations and should face the full wrath of the law, this Conservative MP insists.

Ben Bradley MP made the comments on Iain Dale's Cross Question when the topic of the M25 Insulate Britain protests came up.

"It's not just a case of inconvenience, is it" he said in response to claims that demonstrators were exercising their right to protest.

Mr Bradley reminded the panel that an Insulate Britain protester was "trying to defend the fact that that protest had left a woman paralysed" on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

He went on to tell Iain that "Extinction Rebellion have clogged up the place and ambulances haven't been able to get to St Thomas's" in previous protests.

"It's literally putting lives at risk" he raged, telling LBC that Insulate Britain protesters "want locking up, frankly."

"I hope that somebody involved in that protest where that woman was paralysed gets sued," he said.

"Those people have a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of people and on a woman's life in that particular scenario."

He concluded by telling LBC that Priti Patel's Police and Crime bill "is exactly the right thing to make sure that people can't just on a whim, or off their own middle-class pretentiousness think they can go out there and have that impact on everybody."