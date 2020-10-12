Greater Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

12 October 2020, 20:48 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 21:03

By Fiona Jones

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham entirely refutes the PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over Covid measures in a damning assessment of the Government's three tier strategy.

Boris Johnson has confirmed a new three tier lockdown system in a bid to tackle local outbreaks of coronavirus.

He said the Government will "simplify and standardise" rules by introducing three tiers - medium, high and very high - in order to implement local lockdowns.

Twelve areas, many of which are in the North of England, are now considered a "high" risk alert with the Liverpool City Region entering the highest alert level, meaning pubs, casinos, gyms and betting shops are set to close from Wednesday.

Speaking both in the Commons and in a Downing Street briefing, the Prime Minister said he had "reached an agreement" with the northern leaders about these new measures.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham utterly refuted this: "There's a need to deconstruct some of the spin we've heard at Downing Street press briefing. The idea that Steve Rotheram [Metro Mayor of Liverpool] volunteered to take on all these restrictions, he didn't. It was imposed upon him, he had no choice whatsoever."

This comes after the Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson told LBC that he was "annoyed" the Prime Minister claimed that he and the northern leaders had "reached an agreement" on the new three tier lockdown measures.

The Metro Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram supported this account. In a Tweet he stated: "I've been saying all day it's totally false that myself or anyone else locally agreed to measures - they were dictated to us by government.

"The only talks were about the extra money and resources that are coming to the city region to help deal with the consequences."

The Manchester Mayor said that for his city, the cases are "very clearly linked" to the universities and now the numbers are coming down as the "universities have handled those outbreaks very well."

He told Iain that the "problem" with the Government strategy is "they are piling pressure on people like me to volunteer to go into the highest tier but they haven't put yet anything like a proper support package in place.

"There's no self-employed support scheme there's no business support - and bear in mind lots of businesses are right at the brink right now.

"We think if you accept tier three without adequate support we will see redundancies, we will see business failure, actually you'll see a mental health crisis alongside the pandemic."

"The Government has to get proper financial support in place before it piles the pressure upon people to jump into Tier Three," he said.

Mr Burnham reflected on the lockdown measures that have been in place in the city for ten weeks and branded them as having "limited effectiveness."

"They probably have a dampening effect but they don't drive cases down," he said, "the only way you can do that is with the localised test and trace operation."

He told Iain he is "not at all convinced" that the three tier strategy will be effective, calling it a "half-way house measure" to close alcohol-only pubs while keeping food-serving pubs open."

Mr Burnham also called for the power to temporarily close businesses, such as supermarkets, which could be a cause of significant Covid transmission.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Hannah told LBC why she thought child marriages should be criminalised

'No parent who loves their child would force a 16-year-old to marry', says emotional caller
Iain Dale clashed with a caller over Matt Hancock's responsibility for the lost Covid cases

Missing Covid-19 cases represent a 'systematic failure', NHS manager says
The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day
Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

This caller explained to LBC why he prefers NOT to hire graduates

Accountant explains why he prefers to employ A-Level students and not graduates

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has warned that coronavirus case numbers in England are 'flashing like warnings on a jet’

Boris rejects full lockdown but says cases are ‘flashing like warnings on a jet’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Monday's press briefing

Boris Johnson denies lockdown was eased too early in north of England
The Met Police footage shows the moment the officer is hit

'I thought I was going to die' - armed police officer mowed down by Mercedes driver says
A coronavirus information sign in Manchester city centre

Greater Manchester placed under Tier 2 restrictions

England will be placed into "medium", "high" and "very high" alert levels under the new restrictions, Boris Johnson has announced

Boris Johnson confirms new three-tier lockdown system

Vaughan Gething said local measures in place across parts of the country may not be enough to supress the increasing rate of virus transmissions

Wales could be placed under new national lockdown, health minister warns
National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis

More patients in hospital with coronavirus now than at start of lockdown
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC that a Brexit deal is still possible

Sir Keir Starmer says Brexit deal 'can be done' as UK approaches deadline
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'

'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'