Mary Honeyball: Labour Leadership "Facing Both Ways" On Brexit

26 May 2019, 10:42

A Labour MEP who quit after nearly 20 years tells LBC it is "unacceptable" for the party leadership to "face both ways" on Brexit.

Mary Honeyball announced her resignation after the polls closed on Thursday after not seeking re-election for her London seat in the European Parliament.

But the former MEP said she "had enough" with the party leadership "facing both ways" on Brexit.

Speaking to Iain Dale, Ms Honeyball said one of the main reasons why she became an MEP was because she believed in the European Union and that the current leader is "not at all representing my views".

"The party is facing both ways on Brexit and we know that the party leadership is anti-European and I've always been a passionately committed European,' she said.

Former Labour MEP Mary Honeyball in the LBC studio
Former Labour MEP Mary Honeyball in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I feel that the party leadership is not at all representing my views and importantly not the views of the overwhelming majority of labour party members who in fact want to remain in the European Union.

"The leadership on Brexit is completely away from the membership and my own views and I also have to say in more general terms, I don't feel the current leadership is providing effective opposition.

"We have Brexit as the defining moment of the century, and we've got the labour party leadership trying to face both ways and I just don't think that's acceptable."

