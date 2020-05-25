Media must now refocus on coronavirus battle, not obsess over Dominic Cummings

By Seán Hickey

After Boris Johnson's coronavirus press briefing, Iain Dale was baffled by the press' lack of coverage on the new lockdown plans.

Boris Johnson today announced plans to reopen high street businesses and open air markets in June provided they abide by social distancing regulations, but the announcement fell on deaf ears at the coronavirus press briefing as it seemed apparent that journalists were more interested in getting comment on Dominic Cummings' statement.

"I'm not sure the media lobby covered himself in glory there" Iain Dale said in an instant reaction to the conference. He made the point that "we had more than an hour of Dominic Cummings today" and he has said all there needs to be said for one day, and that the press should be trying to move on and begin focusing on lockdown easing again.

Iain suggested that "perhaps journalists should have been asking Boris Johnson about that big announcement that he made" rather than asking his views on a statement made by his chief aide.

Accepting that his argument may be countered by the view that the PM is using his own announcement as a ploy to deflect from Mr Cummings, he noted that "the more cynical among you might ask why that was announced today" but said himself that he doesn't believe that the announcement "was a dead cat moment" used to distract, but rather an effort to rally the public around the coronavirus effort.

Iain went on later to address the statement made by Dominic Cummings and put forward the view that the PM's adviser's briefing was lacklustre at best, pointing out that he lacked remorse throughout the hour he was in the limelight.

He suggested that Mr Cummings should have spent a portion of his statement apologising to the public for his actions and believed that if that'd been the tone, a lot of people might have warmed to Mr Cummings' plight.

"At no point did he offer any kind of apology" Iain pointed out, which he saw as a fatal mistake which will lead to this story not being put to bed just yet.

Iain insisted that "you cannot have a position where you say there is one rule for me and one rule for you" and expect to get away from scrutiny by just giving a statement on your actions and why they were appropriate.

"We've made all sorts of sacrifices over the past few weeks, and that's where I think many people have an issue with it" Iain concluded.

