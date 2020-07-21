Iain Dale's message to British Airways: Stop treating your staff like dirt

By Adrian Sherling

Iain Dale told British Airways to stop treating their staff like dirt - or they'll see the number of customers dwindle.

As part of a process to cut 12,000 jobs, the airline asked cabin crew to either accept an enhanced redundancy package or risk losing it by reapplying for a similar job lower pay.

Iain had a string of callers - both staff and customers - criticising the company's decision.

And the LBC presenter had some strong words for BA.

He said: "There has always been a lot of goodwill towards British Airways as our national flag carrier airline.

"You know that you haven't got your staff with you on this.

"You know that when this is all over, whatever the outcome, however many people you decide to get rid of, whatever terms and conditions you impose on them, you know that you will have a very very unhappy workforce.

"So why do you continue with this belligerent attitude, which is treating people like dirt?

Iain Dale had strong words for British Airways bosses. Picture: LBC / PA

"If you want to keep the goodwill of your customers, if you want to make sure they remain as customers and use your airline, you are going to have to do something very different to what you're doing now.

"You are taking your customers for granted. Just because you have the name British Airways doesn't mean that everyone will continue to fly with you.

"If you don't understand this, there might not be a British Airways soon as you'll have an exodus of customers the like of which you've never seen before. It gives me absolutely no pleasure to say that."

