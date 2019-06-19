Michael Gove Says He's Used To "Criticism And Discomfort" When Asked About David Cameron's Memoirs

Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove told LBC that he was used to "criticism and discomfort" when asked a question about David Cameron's upcoming memoirs.

Addressing media reports which said David Cameron's upcoming memoirs labelled Mr Gove as a "lunatic," the Tory leadership hopeful said, "we'll have to wait and see."

Telling LBC he thinks the former Prime Minister's memoirs will be a "fascinating and compelling read."

He added that Mr Cameron was a "great Prime Minister."

Iain Dale asked him if he thought the book would be an "uncomfortable read" for him, Mr Gove said: "One of the things about being in politics is that you've got to get used to criticism and discomfort."

He added that you had to "take it in your stride."

The Environment Secretary said that Mr Cameron still had a lot to give in public life.

Watch the exchange at the top of the page, or watch the whole Michael Gove leadership debate here.