Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump's former chief of staff has told LBC the riot at the US Capitol was a "very powerful, negative symbol".

After key figures in the Trump administration started to resign following the chaos in Washington DC LBC heard from one of them.

Iain Dale spoke with Mick Mulvaney the former acting Chief-of-Staff in the White House until March last year, and who has quit as US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland over events at the Capitol.

Mr Mulvaney told Iain that "on some levels, it was really really easy" to resign as it was the "only card I had left to play."

But, he added, "at the same time it was very difficult as I was enjoying the work very much."

Telling LBC resigning was a "sacrifice," Mr Mulvaney said while it was only for 14 days "symbols count."

He branded the assault on the US Capitol a "very powerful, negative symbol."

Telling LBC he thought "resigning was not only the only decision but probably the best one as well."

When Iain questioned the former Trump insider on rumours many powerful Washington politicians are seeking to remove the President from office using the 25th Amendment Mr Mulvaney said he was not sure of the likelihood of success.

"I don't know about the likelihood of success, simply because I've not been around the President for the last eight months."

He added that the "President of today is a very different man than he was eight months ago," he said, citing events in the Capital.

Mr Mulvaney said he was not surprised those kind of conversations were taking place.

In another blow to Mr Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said she is resigning, becoming the highest-ranking member of the administration to quit in protest after the insurrection at the Capitol.



Ms Chao, who is married to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside".



Mr Trump's acknowledgment of defeat came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power.



Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional count of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.