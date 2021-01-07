Riot at US Capitol 'very powerful, negative symbol' says Trump’s former chief of staff

7 January 2021, 20:51

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump's former chief of staff has told LBC the riot at the US Capitol was a "very powerful, negative symbol".

After key figures in the Trump administration started to resign following the chaos in Washington DC LBC heard from one of them.

Iain Dale spoke with Mick Mulvaney the former acting Chief-of-Staff in the White House until March last year, and who has quit as US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland over events at the Capitol.

Mr Mulvaney told Iain that "on some levels, it was really really easy" to resign as it was the "only card I had left to play."

Read more: Boris Johnson says Donald Trump was 'completely wrong to encourage protestors'

But, he added, "at the same time it was very difficult as I was enjoying the work very much."

Telling LBC resigning was a "sacrifice," Mr Mulvaney said while it was only for 14 days "symbols count."

Read more: Donald Trump banned from Facebook until end of Presidency

He branded the assault on the US Capitol a "very powerful, negative symbol."

Read more: Joe Biden calls Donald Trump supporters who stormed Capitol 'domestic terrorists'

Telling LBC he thought "resigning was not only the only decision but probably the best one as well."

When Iain questioned the former Trump insider on rumours many powerful Washington politicians are seeking to remove the President from office using the 25th Amendment Mr Mulvaney said he was not sure of the likelihood of success.

"I don't know about the likelihood of success, simply because I've not been around the President for the last eight months."

He added that the "President of today is a very different man than he was eight months ago," he said, citing events in the Capital.

Mr Mulvaney said he was not surprised those kind of conversations were taking place.

In another blow to Mr Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said she is resigning, becoming the highest-ranking member of the administration to quit in protest after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Ms Chao, who is married to Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside".

Mr Trump's acknowledgment of defeat came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional count of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'
The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience
David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about
Brexit: 'There will be no EU in ten years time' Nigel Farage predicts

Brexit: 'There will be no EU in ten years time' Nigel Farage predicts
Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but we've decided fishing doesn't matter much

Nigel Farage: Brexit deal is done but the UK decided fishing doesn't matter much
'I'm the ninth staff member to get Covid in December,' says primary school teacher

'I'm the ninth staff member to have Covid in December,' says primary school teacher
Liz Truss Iain Dale

Liz Truss defends her dismissal of 'fashionable' topics in equality debate
'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patients have reportedly been turning down the Pfizer jab

Patients turning down Pfizer coronavirus vaccine 'to wait for English one'
Passengers queuing at Heathrow before Christmas

Heathrow passengers warned 'no one is above the law' amid concerns over Covid safety
Boris Johnson has criticised the president's response

Boris Johnson says Donald Trump was 'completely wrong to encourage protestors'
During remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday, Mr Biden said people should not call the hundreds of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol protesters.

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump supporters who stormed Capitol 'domestic terrorists'
Boris Johnson has pledged for there to be 200,000 vaccinations being carried out everyday by next Friday

Boris Johnson promises 200,000 vaccine doses a day by next Friday 'if all goes well'
Children who do not have access to technology now allowed to attend school

Schools becoming 'too busy' as pupils don't have access to home laptops
The PM's response was blistering

Boris Johnson says Covid deniers who claim pandemic is hoax 'need to grow up'
Sir Simon Stevens speaks at the Downing Street press conference

10,000 people hospitalised with Covid since Christmas Day, NHS chief says
A further 1,162 people in the UK have died from Covid-19, in the highest death count since April

UK Covid-19 deaths soar by 1,162 as NHS staff warn of exhaustion
Boris Johnson confirmed a third national lockdown at the beginning of January 2021

When does lockdown 3 end in England? Start and finish date revealed