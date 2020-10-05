Missing Covid-19 cases represent a 'systematic failure', NHS manager says

5 October 2020, 22:33 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 22:56

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The coronavirus cases lost from an Excel spreadsheet represent a "systematic failure" that Matt Hancock "is responsible for", an NHS manager has told LBC.

Helen from Nottingham, who works as a manager in the NHS, clashed with Iain Dale over the extent to which the health secretary should be held accountable for the lost cases of Covid-19.

Although she argued that Mr Hancock should "accept responsibility" for the error, Helen would not go so far as to say that he should resign over the matter.

On Monday, the health secretary told MPs that half of the 16,000 missing coronavirus cases have been contacted for a second time by Test and Trace.

Public Health England (PHE) apologised for the technical glitch that saw cases between 25 September and 2 October being left out of the reported daily infection figures.

Read more: Only half of 'missing' Covid cases contacted by Test and Trace

Read more: Excel spreadsheet blamed for 16,000 missed Covid-19 cases

Iain Dale clashed with a caller over Matt Hancock's responsibility for the lost Covid cases
Iain Dale clashed with a caller over Matt Hancock's responsibility for the lost Covid cases. Picture: PA / LBC

Helen told Iain: "There will always be systematic failures, individual errors and we support people through that because that's human nature.

"But, ultimately, if there is a systematic failure with a high impact, as an NHS Trust, the chief executive of that Trust will be held accountable.

"I think the same here applies to the government. They have oversight of this system, so whilst the failure may have been with Serco and the Excel spreadsheet, which I can't believe they're using, the government has oversight over that - Matt Hancock and his team have oversight over that.

Watch: People 'shouldn't read too much' into missed Covid cases - Jeremy Hunt

Watch: Hancock shot himself in foot by over-promising on Test and Trace, caller says

"This isn't a one-off individual case of failure, this is a systematic failure that he is responsible for."

Iain then asked Helen whether Baroness Dido Harding - head of NHS Test and Trace - should be held responsible for the error.

"It all seems very disjointed," she replied, questioning the relationship between Baroness Harding and Mr Hancock, before again blaming the health secretary for the lack of streamlining in the health service.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures
The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day
Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

This caller explained to LBC why he prefers NOT to hire graduates

Accountant explains why he prefers to employ A-Level students and not graduates
Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number

Iain Dale voices concern over 13% white working-class boy university attendance number
Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation,' warns union secretary

Students are paying to be 'literally trapped in accommodation' - University union boss says
Caller tells Iain Dale: "I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak has decided I'm not viable"

"I've built a business over a decade and Rishi Sunak now decides I'm not viable"

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: A person wearing a mask (left) in Dublin city centre

Ireland faces three weeks of tighter coronavirus restrictions
President Trump working from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while undergoing treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump leaves hospital amid coronavirus fight
The poster said no face coverings were to be worn inside, despite government regulations

Covid-denying Bootle beauty salon temporarily closed

File photo: Passengers in protective face masks are seen walking on a sideway at Victoria Station

UK reports 12,594 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths

Ms McEnany said she is not currently experiencing symptoms of the virus

Kayleigh McEnany: White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was giving a statement to the Commons

Testing scandal: ‘IT failure’ blamed as thousands still to be traced
Odeon will only show films between Friday and Sunday as a response to the coronavirus pandemic

Odeon to move a quarter of its 120 venues to weekend-only model
The government's immigration bill to end freedom of movement has been defeated in the House of Lords

Immigration bill to end freedom of movement defeated in Lords
Jeremy Hunt suggested glitches are inevitable while the UK expands its testing capacity

People 'shouldn't read too much' into missed Covid cases, Jeremy Hunt says
'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested