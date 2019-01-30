MPs Clash Over Post-Brexit Irish Border Question

30 January 2019, 20:52

A former Brexit minister and Labour MP clashed live on LBC as questions were raised over the Irish border after Brexit.

Suella Braverman and Jess Phillips went head-to-head during the spiky exchange.

Ms Braverman suggested the impasse on the border could be solved with technology.

Jess Phillips and Suella Braverman clashed over the Irish border. Picture: LBC

But her Labour counterpart was quick to ask whether such solutions even existed.

The pair appeared on Iain Dale’s Cross Question panel on Wednesday night.

The sat alongside Stop the War campaigner Lindsey German and WELT correspondent Stefanie Bolzen.

Watch above.

